Charles Bissue accuses NDC of misleading Ghanaians on galamsey fight

Charles Onuawonto Bissue, a former secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining, has denied allegations of wrongdoing in the fight against galamsey.

He is rather accusing the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of misleading the public on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's quest to fight the menace.



Bissue ws responding to NDC National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi's statement earlier this week, at a press conference, that the next NDC government will investigate and prosecute Bernard Antwi Bosiako, a.k.a Chairman Wontumi, Ekow Awusi, Charles Bissue and all key members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for their alleged involvement in illegal mining.



Bissue said in a statement released on October 7, “my attention has been drawn to the scathing attack on my person by the National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi in his press conference that responded to President H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo’s renewed assurance in the fight against illegal mining. In that press conference aired on various media platforms on Thursday 6 October 2022, Mr. Sammy Gyamfi malign and traduce me by referencing a rather doctored and propaganda-induced documentary authored by Tiger Eye P.I’s Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



“As I have said countless times, that money was not a bribe, and I did not make any demands whatsoever from any operative or beneficiary of illegal mining while I served on the IMCIM."



Charles Bissue continued: “The money in question was a donation from the NPP Chairman of the Ashanti Region, Bernard Antwi Boasiako alias Chairman Wontumi, to the then NPP Western Regional Organiser, Abdul Ganiyu for a party event organised in the Western Region.



“For the malice and character assassination that Anas and his sponsors had in mind, the public was denied the audio recordings and full disclosure of the purpose of that money handed to me. It was uncovered that a former employee of the IMCIM, Francis Owusu Akyaw, whom I fired for unsatisfactory conduct sponsored the video recording of the documentary.

"The government cannot NDC to continue to mislead and court negative emotions of the people against it, in this galamsey fight. The NPP government under President Akufo Addo has demonstrated commitment to dealing with the crisis, however, there have been some shortcomings resulting from the negligence and self-centeredness of persons entrusted with the duty of sustaining the effort in eradicating illegal mining.



“It’s about time we revisit the recommendations of the IMCIM, and operationalize all infrastructure that has been left dormant. We can win this fight!”



What Sammy Gyamfi said



Sammy Gyamfi, at a press conference on Thursday, October 6, said the next NDC government will investigate and prosecute Bernard Antwi Bosiako, a.k.a Chairman Wontumi, Ekow Awusi, Charles Bissue and all key members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for their involvement in illegal mining.



He underscored that there is enough evidence available to prosecute and jail these people for illegally destroying forest reserves, farmlands and water bodies.



“The saddest day in my life will be the day NDC fails to prosecute Chairman Wontumi, Ekow Awusi and Charles Bissue for engaging in mining without a permit.

“We have enough visual evidence to prosecute these people and all the key members of the NPP who are actively engaged in the illegal menace,” he reiterated.



Sammy Gyamfi also described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s renewed commitment to fight galamsey as a mirage, scam and a lost battle.



He underscored that the government’s score on the fight against illegal mining is an unmitigated disaster.



He explained that NDC is not against mining in the country but it is against mining in water bodies and anticipates the government to drastically deal with the people involved in such illegal activities.



PEN/SARA