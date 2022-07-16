0
Charles Bissue explains why he withdrew from national General Secretary race

Sat, 16 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP elects new national executives

6000 plus delegates of NPP at Accra Sports Stadium to vote

John Boadu seeks re-election bid

A former presidential staffer, Charles Bissue, has explained that his decision to opt out of the race to be General Secretary race of the New Patriotic Party is due to his desire to rather deepen communication in the party.

He explained that he felt that he could still help safeguard the party’s credibility in other ways.

“I think what we see here is so beautiful: you’ve seen there’s a unified front here and Ghanaians, the world is watching us. Some people were expecting that there was going to be chaos. Following this, we’ll be going for presidential primaries and the unity you’ve seen here, I think is going to be replicated across the country,

“The stabilizing of the system, people are crying about the hardships in the system and I looked at it and thought that we have to deepen our communication for the party, hence my decision to opt out.

“However, there were six of us; each of us qualifies to be the General Secretary of the party so I thought, ok, why not, whoever is chosen, I can actually help that person,” he said.

The incumbent General Secretary, John Boadu, is being challenged by four others for his position.

Over 6000 delegates of the NPP are expected to cast their votes at the conference, with all 10 executive positions being contested for by 46 aspirants.

Watch Charles Bissue give his explanations in this interview with GhanaWeb below:



