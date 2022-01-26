Charles Bissue joins NPP general secretary race

Charles Bissue, Former Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining

Former Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Charles Bissue, has joined the race to vie for the General Secretary position of his party.

According to him, his decision is borne out of the desire to make the NPP marketable and vibrant ahead of the 2024 general elections.



Speaking on Kingdom FM’s morning show Anopa Nkomo Tuesday, Charles Bissue said his decision to contest the position is to provide effective leadership for the NPP to enable the party to win the 2024 general elections easily.



The General Secretary position, which has been a keen contest over the years, will again be tougher, with names like Charles Bissue popping up as one of the main contenders for the incumbent, John Boadu.



The former Presidential Staffer, Charles Bissue, is the NPP Western Regional Secretary.

He seems to be gaining popularity among the masses who claim the party would break the eight-year governance rule by a political party.



The IMCIM was established in 2017 by the Nana Addo administration to sanitize and curb illegal mining activities in mining communities across the country.