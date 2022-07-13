Charles Bissue withdraws from the NPP General Secretary race

Former Western Region Secretary of the party, Charles Bissue

NPP National executive elections scheduled for July 15 to July 17, 2022

4 aspirants to contend with John Boadu for the General Secretary position



John Boadu to face 4 contenders as National General Secretary



An aspiring General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Charles Bissue, has officially withdrawn from the race.



According to a press statement, he indicated that even though he is stepping out of the contest, he is willing to share with whoever gets elected as the General Secretary ideas and tools he had intended to use in rebuilding the party



He added that he will continue to serve in any capacity and pursue the interests of the party at all times.



“On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, I officially withdrew my aspiration for the General Secretary position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). A letter has been issued to that effect, to the National Election Committee, and that I believe was received in good faith.

“In the spirit of the Party’s constitution as stipulated in Article 10 (4), I presented myself as a nominee for the General Secretary position, to which, I was duly vetted and passed by the Elections Committee. I secured the 4th position among five other contenders on the ballot paper,” the statement added



Charles Bissue was among the six persons contesting the General Secretary position of the New Patriotic Party.



Until his withdrawal from the contest, he was to contend with the incumbent General Secretary, John Boadu, including Justin Kodua Frimpong; Musah Iddrisu Superior; Frederick Opare Ansah; and Ramseyer Agyemang-Prempeh.



Below is his statement







NYA/BOG