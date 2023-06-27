'Charles Opoku is a political prostitute' – Sammy Gyamfi

Charles Opoku (left), Sammy Gyamfi (right0

The National Communication Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has refuted assertions that his party regretted not making the candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Charles Opoku, their candidate in the Assin North by-elections.

According to him, Charles Opoku only joined the NPP after the NDC rejected his proposal to be their candidate for the Assin North by-election.



Speaking to journalists at one of the polling stations for the ongoing by-election, Sammy Gyamfi described the NPP candidate as someone who does not have values and cannot be trusted.



“Charles Opoku is a political prostitute. He came to us to tell us to make him our candidate and drop Quayson. But we told him we (the NDC) don’t work like that, so he should join the queue.



“I can give you WhatsApp chats with our executives. That is a political prostitute; no principles, no convictions, no track record. You don’t even vote here, and you want to become an MP,” he said in Twi.



He said that the NDC has no regrets about making the ousted MP for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, their candidate because nobody deserves to represent the people of Assin North more than him.









