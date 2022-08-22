Charles Owusu blames Dampare for economic struggles

Charles Owusu says the IGP's fight against prophecies attracted the anger of God on Ghana

A former Head of Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu, has blamed the current Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, for the current economic challenges facing Ghana.

According to him, the current economic crisis is very much related to the hand of God being lifted away from Ghana.



This, he said is a result of the decision by the IGP to clamp down on prophets and prophesies when he assumed office.



“It is not as if President Akufo-Addo has not worked, he has worked a lot and it is evident across entire Ghana…. When Nana Addo Dankwa. Akufo-Addo became a president, in his journey, a certain man who says he is also a Christian got an appointment in this country and what he did was to use fiat. He asked prophets not to prophesy in this country.



"He asked that when one receives a prophecy, they bring it for him to sieve it. He is suppressing the voice of God in this nation by sieving prophesies to determine what can be said in public and what cannot be said. We didn’t see that even in the days of Nebuchadnezzar,” Charles Owusu said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, monitored by GhanaWeb.



Charles Owusu, who was reacting to President Akufo-Addo’s recent statement that he is now looking up to God for salvation for Ghana’s economy, alluded that the action by the IGP was an attempt to fight God, which attracted consequences for the country.

“I am telling you that there were pastors in this country who were praying for the president that nobody knew. Now everybody stopped. I am telling you; I am a pastor,” the associate of late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie (Sir John) said.



He added that “And he (IGP) thinks that it was normal. A country that we have 72% of Christians in it, a certain man sat somewhere and began to threaten pastors, threaten men of God that they can’t prophesy."



On the president’s resort to beseech God for economic salvation, Charles Owusu said he is happy Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has come to realise the importance of God to the country’s development.



“I am so glad to hear that word from President Akufo-Addo. The NPP, before coming to power in 2016, was holding prayer meetings at their office thrice every week asking for God’s intervention. Let me tell you, it was not a campaign message that brought Akufo-Addo to power, it was God,” Charles Owusu stated.



GA/BOG