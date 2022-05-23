Charles Owusu speaks after Sir John, Achimota Forest issues emerge

A former Operations Manager at the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu

A former Operations Manager at the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu, has expressed disappointment about the leakage of the Last Will and Testament of the late Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie (Sir John).



According to Charles Owusu, who was cited as a part-owner of the acres of the Achimota Forest Land with Sir John in the Will, it is wrong for the Will of the deceased to be released in the public space.



“I am sad, the Will of the deceased Sir John has been thrown into the public domain,” graphic.com.gh quotes him as having said .

Charles Owusu, who is also a former aide to the late Sir John, said that he cannot confirm or deny the statements in the purported Will that said he owns some land on the Achimota Forest, adding that he will wait till the investigation stated by the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources is completed.



The former aide to Sir John added that the truth will come to bare after the ministry's investigations which will establish if Sir John had a land in the Achimota Forest and when he (Sir John) got the said land.



“After the findings by the Ministry, I will speak and will plead with the public to exercise patience for now,” he said.



It has emerged that some members of the governing New Patriotic Party, NPP, allegedly acquired some portions of the Achimota Forest lands even before the recent move by the government to return the peripherals of the forest to its custodial owners, identified as the Owoo family.



Charles Owusu, a former Operations Manager at the Forestry Commission was named in the Last Will and testament of Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie (Sir John) that, he jointly owned portions of the Achimota Forest land with Sir John.

Page 5 of Sir John's Will available to GhanaWeb states that the late CEO of the Forestry Commission together with one Charles Owusu, has already secured parts of the Achimota Forest lands.



Sir John is, therefore, giving his 0.987 acres of the Achimota Forest land and he gives his portion to his nephews, Michael Owusu, Yaw Boadu and Kwabena Amoateng, forever.



"I give my land also situate at Achimota Forest in the name of Fasoh Limited and measuring 0.987 acres to my nephews Michael Owusu, Yaw Boadu and Kwabena Amoateng, forever.



"I jointly own a piece of land at Achimota Forest with Charles Owusu, upon my demise, my portion of the said land should be given to Ruth Korkor Odonkor.



Immediately after copies of Sir John's last Will was made public, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, in a statement indicated that it has requested all documents relating to the Achimota lands, as part of an initial inquiry to ascertain the veracity of the claims which are contained in the will of Sir John.

