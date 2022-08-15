Charles Owusu stings Dr. Afari-Gyan over ‘Ghana Card disenfranchises' comment

The former Operations Manager of the Forestry Commission of Ghana, Charles Owusu, has taken a swipe at former Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Kwadwo Afari-Gyan, regarding recent comments he (Afari-Gyan) made on the 2024 elections.

In a Peace FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Owusu alleged that the former electoral commissioner was influenced by some people to come and say that the use of the Ghana Card would disenfranchise some Ghanaians.



“If you look at some of the things Afari-Gyan said, it looks like things a bird would come to whisper into his ears. Because he is saying the same things our brothers, the NDC members, are saying. But he has been there before (as the head of the commission). When have we created a register using all of the (identity) cards in the country as a requirement under his (Afari-Gyan’s) watch? There are always some restrictions.



“So, I think that he, being a former leader of the Electoral Commission and the longest surviving commissioner, if he is coming to make any pronouncement on the upcoming elections, he will say that elections have two consequences, either a bad consequence or a good consequence. And if we want to avoid the bad consequences, we will adhere to all the regulations that the Electoral Commission states.



“But he (Afari-Gyan) coming to say that using one card will disenfranchise some people is not the best. What he is saying implies that he has an agenda in mind. It looks like he is signalling some people,” he said in Twi.



He added that Dr. Afari-Gyan cannot be right because there is enough time for all eligible Ghanaians to register for the Ghana Card and get themselves into the voters' register for the 2024 elections.



The former chairman of the EC, Dr. Kwadwo Afari-Gyan, questioned the EC’s proposal to use only the Ghana Card for the upcoming registration exercise.

He said that the use of the Ghana Card as the only identification for voters' registration is against electoral inclusivity, fairness, and justice.



According to him, many Ghanaians are finding it difficult to get their Ghana cards; therefore, the use of Ghana cards alone can disenfranchise millions of qualified electorates.



He questioned why the Electoral Commission is so adamant about using the Ghana Card as the only means of identification for purposes of establishing eligibility to vote.



“Ghanaian citizens don’t lose their citizenship if they are 18 years or older but do not have the Ghana Card. So, the moot question is: why make the Ghana Card the only means of identification for purposes of establishing eligibility to register to vote,” Graphic.com.gh quoted Dr. Afari-Gyan in an interview.



Aside from the use of the Ghana card, the former EC boss raised other concerns about the proposed C.I, including the suggestion of having two voters’ registers.



IB/BOG