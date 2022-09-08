0
Charles makes first statement as King of United Kingdom

Queen Elizabeth New Photo King Charles and his late mother

Thu, 8 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The new king of the United Kingdom, King Charles III has made his maiden statement.

In his first statement, King Charles eulogized his late mother, Queen Elizabeth, describing her death as a “moment of greatest sadness for me and all members of my family”.

King Charles III expressed awareness and acknowledgment of the messages of commiserations from around the world.

He said that his family will find comfort in the “respect and deep affection in which The Queen” was widely held.

King Charles III was declared King of England after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

The throne passed immediately and without ceremony to the heir, Charles, the former Prince of Wales following confirmation of the demise of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

According to BBC, there are several protocols and traditional steps that he must go through to be crowned King.

There will be a new title for Charles' wife, whose full title will be Queen Consort - consort is the term used for the spouse of the monarch.

