Chartered accountant on weekdays, rabbit farmer on weekends: Leslie Kay’s story

Leslie Kay, a chartered accountant has showed interest in farming rabbit since childhood and though being a chartered accountant, he still rears rabbits as a part-time job.

He started rearing rabbit when he was in class five.



“I started rabbit long time ago, around class five I bought one rabbit but we had a Very wild dog in our house so I could not keep the rabbit with me so I sent it to a friend for a period of time but along the line, this friend of mine told me that my rabbit had died. I went for vacation at my grandmother's place and picked a new one from there” he said.



Rabbit farming is something that he loved to do, at first it was a friend who kept them on his behalf, he would then spend time with these animals by feeding them.



He loved rabbits to the extent that when he was in SHS, he sent a rabbit to school where his colleagues saw it and named him 'adanko.' He has more rabbits now that he rears them for commercial purpose.



In his interview with MultiCDB, be revealed that “people come all the way from Tema to purchase my rabbit and kids also come and buy some of the younger ones.”



In terms of generating a market for his rabbits, Leslie has pages on twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp where he advertsises his animals.

Rabbits aside their skin being used for as wool also serve various nutrientional needs.



They come in different breeds such as New Zealand White, California, Dutch rabbit among others.



According to Kay, his rabbits breed between five to six months and can produce an average of six.



"If you have heart and love for animals with small capital you can start a rabbit farm" he stated.



