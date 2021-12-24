Chartered marketer challenges young girls to explore their abilities in all sectors

The girls were urged to thrive and explore their abilities

Chartered marketer and author Petrah Aba Asamoah has called on young girls in Ghana to explore their abilities in every sector.

Speaking at a summit dubbed “The Girl Who Can” held on Saturday, under the theme “Story In Progress”, Petrah Aba Asamoah stated that it is flawed for women to believe that they live in a male-dominated space and therefore cannot thrive.



Speaking to UniversNews later, Petrah Aba Asamoah, explained that women outnumber men in the country therefore the idea that Ghana is a male-dominated country must be erased.



“I think that we need to recognize that we are actually in the majority. There are more women in Ghana than men and so we need to stop thinking that we’ve been dominated. We have to just be in the place that we are and do what we can do and do it to the best of our abilities. We are not in the minority so let’s take our place and do our best”, he said.



She added that women need to have more conversations concerning their abilities because initiatives like this will enhance their personal development.



Also speaking at the Summit, founder of Career 101, Joyce Okyerewaa Danso urged young ladies to take steps towards their personal development irrespective of situations that might pose as barriers.



“The girl who can summit is designed to help you think outside the box, it is designed to allow you to realize that even though you see red lights around you, just take a step of faith and put in the hard work. Bear in mind that hard work pays off and no matter what you do if you put in the hard work and you pray, it will eventually pay off”.

Further speaking, Secretary for Union Development at the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) Ewoenam Amenu Yakor who spoke on “overcoming fear and loss” urged the participants at the summit to dispel fear in all circumstances of their lives.



“If you want to achieve something, then don’t let fear come in the way and go for it. Even when the limitations come say you can do it. Even when people laugh at you, say you can do it”.



The Girl Who Can Summit is part of a career and personal development program by Career 101 that is designed to support girls between 16 to 23 years in Ghana.



The summit, which was aimed at mentoring young girls to become daring and bold to take intentional steps towards their career and personal development in areas of leadership, digital skills, and financial literacy.



The summit brought together young, successful women who shared inspiring stories to motivate other younger women between the ages of 16 and 23 so they can equally achieve higher heights.