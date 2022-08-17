'Cheapest is dearest' - Opanyin Agyekum backs PURC on utility hikes

Head of Linguistics at the University of Ghana, Professor Kofi Agyekum, popularly called Opanyin Agyekum, has supported the tariff increment by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC).

The PURC on Monday (15 August) announced an increase in electricity and water tariffs by 27.15% and 21.55% respectively.



This will take effect from 1st September, 2022.



“In balancing the interests of service providers and consumers, the PURC acknowledged that the very economic variables that have occasioned the steep increases proposed by the service providers also affect consumers. The commission admitted, however, that some level of increases in utility tariffs were inevitable if the nation was to avoid another dumsor and its attendant effects including job losses.



“The Commission, therefore, decided to increase the average end-user tariff for electricity by 27.15% and water by 21.55% effective 1st September, 2022. These rates, in view of the Commission, are sensitive and responsive to the positions of all stakeholders in the utility space in line with sections 3(c) of PURC Act 1997 (Act 538)", the Executive director of the PURC, Ishmael Ackah, said.

Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, Opanyin Agyekum backed the PURC stating, "cheapest is dearest. Anything that's cheap results in debt . . . so, the increment is necessary".



He explained that the new tariffs will help the utility providers to deliver quality service to Ghanaians, however, cautioned the utility providers not to misuse this opportunity by using the increment to share hampers for themselves and do things to enrich themselves overnight.



