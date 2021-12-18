Check out how much cleaners at Parliament earn as salary

Parliament House of Ghana

The Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, has given an insight into the amount of money earned by office cleaners at Parliament as monthly salary.



Murtala Mohammed who was drawing an analogy of how the 1.75 Electronic Transaction levy will affect such category persons said that his interaction with the cleaners has revealed that they earn GH¢400 monthly.



He was concerned that in the event that a relative of any of the cleaners suffer ill-health and require GH¢200 to receive medical care, that cleaner would still have to pay a levy on that amount.

“I interacted with the cleaners at Parliament. The day before yesterday (Thursday, December 16) one of them came to meet our floor and I asked her. How much are you paid monthly and the lady said they pay them GH¢400. Such a lady, the mother is sick in the village and they need GH¢200 to get her medicine or take her to the hospital. The lady out of the GH¢400 she is paid, decides to send GH¢200 to the mother. According to Ursula Owusu’s logic, that lady can't say to be poor,” he said.



He restated the stance of the minority caucus to reject the E-levy even if the percentage charge is reduced to the barest minimum.



He reiterated the position of the minority to oppose the levy in ‘any shape or form’ as they believe it will negatively affect Ghanaians.



“The appropriation was passed and its left with the e-levy. Our position is that we are not going to accept e-levy in any shape or form. We are getting our numbers and the people of this country will know that we are with them.



“On Monday we’ll have a full-blown debate on it and perhaps vote on it.” He added.

The Minority caucus in Parliament has been adamant with their view that the levy is draconian and a plot by government to deepen the woes of Ghanaians.



In a press release issued this month, the minority expressed total disapproval for the levy.



“It is true that we engaged. We were part of the engagement, but at that engagement, regrettably and unfortunately, on the matter of e-levy we could not have agreement and consensus. We believe that the e-levy is punitive, and will undermine our quest to grow a digital economy in seeking to tax transactions.”