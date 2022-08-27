Check out the 7 businesses owned by former Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan is the all-time top scorer for Ghana with 51 goals

Football is one of the best-paying jobs in the world but some players, despite earning soo much in their playing days, tend to go broke and several reasons are often attributed to it.

While others blame the luxurious lifestyles of the players, others believe that lack of planning about life after football and the right investments are the reasons why many footballers especially those in our part of the world suffer financially after hanging their boots.



As such, footballers are mostly encouraged to invest a chunk of the money they earn while playing to enable them to enjoy the good life even upon retirement and there is no better role model to Ghanaian footballers than Asamoah Gyan.



Asamoah Gyan has a variety of businesses currently running in his name making the number name that comes to mind when people talk about Ghanaian footballers who have invested well with the money they got from football.



Gyan has a number of businesses but here are the 7 that are out there in the media space.



1. Mama Vits Noodles and Rice



Asamoah Gyan ventured into the importation of food products such as rice and noodles when he was playing for Al Ain in the Gulf Region.

Mama Vits Noodles and Rice was launched by the former Sundelernad striker in 2012 and has been in existence since.



2. Baby Jet Airline



The Baby Jet Airlines Limited is the nest company owned by Asamoah Gyan and was launched by Ghana's President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in October 2017.



Asamoah Gyan's Aline company was awarded Air Carriers Licence by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority but is yet to commence operations since its launch in 2017.



The airline is expected to operate both locally and internationally when it finally kicks into gear.



3. Asa Band

Five years after he was featured on Castro's hit single Africa Girls, Asamoah Gyan followed his passion to invest in the music business when he founded Asa Band in 2015.



Asa Ban has been in business for the p[ast seven years and they have an album titled Fly Away.



4. Event management



Asamoah Gyan is again the man in charge of an event management company called JetLink Events & Logistics.



Situated at Adjiringanor in Accra, the company is involved in the organization of events as well as in the construction of stages, trusses, lights, Public Address systems, tents and LED screens for all events.



5. Boxing Promotion

After investing in various sectors, Asamoah Gyan began his investments in sports when he set up the Baby Jet Boxing Promotions.



Former IBO Lightweight champion, Emmanuel ‘Game Boy’ Tagoe was the first big-name boxer who was signed on the Baby Jet Management and Boxing Promotions.



However, Baby Jet Management, and Boxing Promotions terminated the contract of Emmanuel ‘Game Boy’ Tagoe in 2021.



6. Baby Jet Plaza



He is also the owner of Baby Jet Plaza in East Legon, Accra. The Baby Jet Plaza houses host of companies and shops.



Cal Bank, HFC Bank and GCB Banks can all be found in the said plaza.

7. Paradise Pac Water



The Paradise Pack water is also one of the businesses that Gyan has ventured into and the water company is one of the sponsors of Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko.



Paradise Pac Water was launched in 2017 and became the official water of Asante Kotoko in 2018.



