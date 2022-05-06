0
Check yourself, 'I won't enter the gutter with you' - Musah Superior hits back at John Boadu

Fri, 6 May 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Mayor of Tamale, Iddrisu Musah affectionately called Musah Superior, has condemned the General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu for reportedly describing him as proud.

John Boadu who is seeking re-election, and speaking in an interview on Neat FM's 'Me Man Nti' programme said: "you've not brought a pesewa to support the party . . . what was your relationship with the party? when you were given the position what did you do? No party member could even go to his office".

Musah Superior speaking on the same platform said it doesn't matter the words used by John Boadu to describe me; "I'm very humble, I'm not arrogant".

"I'm surprised that a General Secretary will describe a fellow party member as arrogant . . . I'll leave that and allow the public to judge him. He should check himself . . .

" . . but I'm not ready to get into the gutter with him. He's not able to defend his record so the only thing for him is to come at me. Make your case and stop calling people arrogant".

Meanwhile, John Boadu is facing strong competition from about four other candidates including Musah Superior.

