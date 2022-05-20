Cheddar tiger saga: It’s illegal to keep wildlife animals at homes in Ghana - Yaw Oppong

Cheddar with his tiger cubs

You need the permission of the president to use wildlife animals for an event in Ghana, Oppong

You can’t keep tigers in your homes for entertainment - Yaw Oppong



My tigers are not a danger to the public – Cheddar



Former Public Relations Officer of the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission, Joseph Yaw Oppong, has said that the laws of Ghana frown on the keeping of wildlife animals such as tigers and lions at residences.



According to Yaw Oppong, wildlife animals are protected by law and they cannot be touched by anybody, asaaseradio.com.



He added that individuals and organisations can only use such animals for events after they have been permitted by the Forestry Commission or the President of Ghana.

“They (wildlife) are wholly protected animals… tiger, lion and all the important cuds are part of it including elephant, so these are some of the animals that should not be kept by anybody except the Wildlife Division that has the authority to manage them.



“In case there is a need for the use of any of such animals, the person has to apply through the Wildlife executive director through the Forestry Commission CEO and even to the President in some cases. It is the President who can give permission through these organisations for any of these animals to be used for the purpose of any function within the country,” he said.



“So, no individual has the power to keep tiger, lion, leopard in the house. They are not animals that we entertain in Ghana here, and so if somebody is having a tiger in the house, then the person might have gone through all these processes, otherwise even going through the process Wildlife Division knows their job and they will not permit such an animal to be kept in any house,” he added.



Yaw Oppong made these comments while reacting to news that businessman, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Freedom Jacob Caesar (Cheddar) keeps two tiger cubs in his home.



Freedom Jacob Caesar said that his tigers are not a danger to the public, adding that he brought them into the country through the right procedures.

The Ghana Police Service have, however, stated that it in collaboration with the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission will be relocating the cubs from Freedom Jacob Caesar’s Osu residence.



Watch the latest episode of People&Places below:







