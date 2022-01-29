Cheers and jeers on Bagbin's ‘royal’ style of dressing

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

Bagbin ditches ceremonial cloak, wears traditional outfit

All eyes were on Parliament this week as sittings resumed on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, after a month’s break.



As expected, many were fixated on when matters and discussions on the contentious Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) will rear its head in the business of the House as a result of the fisticuffs between MPs on the same issue late last year.



However, the Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon. Alban Bagbin had something up his sleeves as he showed up in parliament in a royal traditional outfit.



Alban Bagbin ditched his usual ceremonial outfit for more indigenous wear from the Volta Region.



It would be recalled that before the House was adjourned for the Christmas Holidays, the Speaker announced that he would only be using the Speaker’s cloak for ceremonial occasions this year as part of his commitment to change the dress code and code of conduct of MPs.

True to his words, at the commencement of proceedings today, the Speaker entered the Chamber, clad in kente cloth over a white lace shirt and a black and gold crown and gold necklace, parliament’s verified official Facebook page reported.



In his official welcome to the House, the Speaker urged the Members to take a cue from his outfit and dress in traditional wear just like the first President of the nation, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



“From now on I want to see our members appear in parliament decently adorned in traditional dress,” he said.



Social media users particularly those on Twitter praised the Speaker for promoting made in Ghana products.





He stressed that the symbolism was a shocker to him.



“The symbolism that this thing presented yesterday [Tuesday, January 25, 2022] was what really shocked me. In any case whatever dress code that we choose ought to reflect the relationship between the speaker and Member of parliament. If you have a speaker who presents as king in the kingdom parliament…is that the true reflection of the relationship between the Parliament and the speaker….The speaker is not king of parliament…he is essentially an umpire in parliament. The Speaker is not king…The umpire sits there[up] in tennis so that he can have a broader view of the playing field. In any case, look at where the speaker sits in parliament….up there…so it's not about where he sits. I think the symbolism was so wrong,” he told host Dr. Randy Abbey







Former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, also expressed concerns regarding the Speaker’s appearance.



In making a submission on Peace FM’s ‘Kokrokoo morning show’ Kwamena Duncan noted that even though he agrees with promoting our culture, a chief linguist (kyeamehene) does not walk about with 50kg of gold chain.



“…yesterday, he wore a crown to Parliament; in fact, I agree, I agree that we must promote our culture but he is a chief linguist and a chief linguist does not wear a crown. Somebody should tell him [Alban Bagbin] that there is nowhere a chief linguist wears a crown with a big ‘cupa’ chain that weighs about 50kg on the weighing scale around his neck. A chief linguist does not dress like that.



“While we endorse the promotion of our culture, it must be promoted in the right way. You don’t go wearing a crown as a chief linguist…,” Kwamena Duncan said.

