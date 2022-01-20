Cheese, wine and stress can cause migraine – Alfred Seedah

Some symptoms of migraine include severe headache and hallucinations

A General Medical Practitioner at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr Alfred Seedah, has identified migraine as one of the most frequent cases reported at the hospital these days.

He said that most people do not have sufficient knowledge about this severe condition of headache.



He explained that migraine is a head-pounding ailment that usually affects one side of the head, which could last about four hours to three days in some instances.

Dr Seedah speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show, said migraine symptoms include severe headache, nausea/vomiting, hallucination, and over-sensitivity to light.



Dr Alfred Sedah identified "consumption of cheese, chocolate, intake of wine, as well as stress", and some genetic factors as triggers of the condition and advised people to visit the hospital once they experience migraine.