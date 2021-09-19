Chereponi NPP supporters burn party office to protest DCE nomination

The violent protests took place after the announcement of a new DCE for Chereponi

• Some NPP supporters in Chereponi have attacked a party office

• The attack is related to the nomination of a new DCE for the area



• Police had earlier deployed to the area to avert any clashes



Some supporters of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, in the Chereponi District of the North East region have destroyed party structures in protest of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's nomination for District Chief Executive, DCE.



Zuwera Mada Nashiru was named new DCE as per the official list of nominees for the various Metropolitan, Municipal, District Assemblies, MMDAs, released today by the Local Government Minister, Dan Botwe.



A video shared by Accra-based Citi FM showed irate party supporters pulling down a struture believed to the district office of the party.



Other videos circulating online showed that the razed down structure had been set ablaze. With reports indicating that the party chairman in the area was also attacked.

Police intel and earlier deployments



The incidents took place despite earlier deployments on the back of intelligence.



“The Chereponi District Police Command upon receipt of the information quickly invited the Chereponi constituency chairman, Aliu Sulemana and some of the youth leaders and after discussing, the chairman and the youth leaders realized the need to keep the peace and abide by the advice of the police not to proceed with the demonstration.



"They also promised to go by the Public Order Act and notify the police accordingly, should they intend to organize the demonstration,” a police statement read.



Odododiodioo arrests and warning against illegal protests<>



The Ghana Police Service on Saturday evening issued a warning to persons who planned to indulge in illegal protests as a result of the release of nominations.

Police also announced the arrest of four persons in Odododiodioo constituency in Accra for protests against the replacement of Mohammed Adjei Sowah as Accra Mayor.



What next after nominations?



Dan Botwe, addressing journalists at a September 19 press briefing, said the released list has been forwarded to the various regional ministers.



He explained that regional ministers are now required to contact the elections management body, Electoral Commission.



The EC, he added, will now commence processes for assembly elections on the various nominees.