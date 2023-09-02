Chevening Alumni Programme Fund CAPF awards £12,000 to STEM project

British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson at the event

Source: Ernest Manu, Contributor

This year, the Chevening Alumni Programme Fund (CAPF) has awarded £12,000 to the ‘Ready to Make It Camp’ STEM project in Sunyani.

The project seeks to support promising youth in Sunyani to explore solutions to community challenges using STEM.



By introducing them to coding, robotics, practical science experiments with minimal resources, chess and real-life applications of design thinking and critical thinking, the project aims to inspire, encourage and equip the promising students to dream and apply themselves to practically address challenges they identify around them.



The founder of the project Nana Yaa Korankyewaa-Ayim said;



"The CAPF has been extraordinary in amplifying the impact of Cheveners like myself that desired to continue our impact in communities. For me, getting more young Ghanaians, especially females into STEM was a priority and CAPF ensured it was possible for 47 students which included 23 females’’.



Sessions for this 4-day period were led largely by Chevening alumni to provide an opportunity for students to have extended contact and mentoring experience.

Participants were awarded certificates after the weeklong project.



As the world continues to tackle major global issues such as climate change, international cooperation is more essential than ever.



Chevening seeks to build an international community of people who are committed to working together to drive positive change.



The Chevening Alumni Programme Fund (CAPF) is allocated annually on a competitive basis to projects that contribute to the development of Ghana and beyond.