‘Chew and pour’ OSP’s decision to include FBI in Cecilia Dapaah’s case ‘unprecendented’ – Lawyer Adofo

Private private legal practitioner, Lawyer Kwame Adofo

Private private legal practitioner, Lawyer Kwame Adofo has condemned the decision of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to collaborate with the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) to probe ongoing corruption case against former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah.

He described the move as “unprecedented”, and wondered what could necessitate such a decision.



The private legal practitioner said the OSP’s collaboration with the FBI remains unparalleled.



According to lawyer Kwame Adofo, the idea of collaborating with an international security agency to investigate corruption-related issues is not wrong. He was, however, unhappy with the decision to sacrifice the sovereignty of the country as well.

“Collaborating with internal securities to investigate an issue is not wrong, but going to the extent of sacrificing the sovereignty of a country to invite the FBI into the case is unprecedented,” Kwame Adofo told Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah on the Angel Morning Show.



He added that the step taken by the OSP seem unprofessional and attributed this to the “chew and pour” practice that has become dominant in Ghana’s educational system.