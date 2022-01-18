Chiana requests for separate district again

Pe Detundini Adiali Ayagitam III, Paramount Chief of Chiana

Chiana, a community in the Upper East Region, has celebrated its 4th Fao Festival with a renewed demand on government for a separate district.

The Paramount Chief of Chiana who doubles as the President of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs, Pe Detundini Adiali Ayagitam III, echoed the call in a speech delivered at a durbar organised to wind up the celebration.



Currently, the community is administratively part of the Kassena-Nankana West District whose capital is Paga. The people of Chiana have been enduring an ordeal of travelling a long distance from the west through two different municipalities― the Builsa North Municipality and the Kassena-Nankana Municipality― just to reach Paga, the capital of the district they currently belong.



“Honourable Regional Minister, one big issue that is central to the development and prosperity we need is self-governance. We have been agitating for a separate district for the west zone for years now. Year after year, we keep repeating this request".



“Unfortunately, nothing seems to be pointing to the government’s blessing in respect of the request. As we celebrate this year’s Fao Festival, we once again want to reiterate our request for the creation of a separate administration for the area,” said the Paramount Chief.



The festival was celebrated under the theme: “Building one Chiana, Strengthening our Structures for Development and Prosperity”. Speaking to the theme at the durbar, the Paramount Chief also urged the government to address some infrastructural and conflict-related concerns in the region.

“Honourable Regional Minister, the rehabilitation of the Chuchuliga–Tumu Road is of paramount importance to us. The road is currently in a deplorable state and needs urgent attention. We cannot as a people look on while this major link road continues to deteriorate. Urgent repair works must be initiated to save the road from further deterioration. Another issue that needs the government’s attention is the construction of an airport in the Upper East Region. I would like to plead with the government to speed up whatever plans that have been initiated for the construction of the airport".



“Mr Chairman, an issue that is causing a lot of worry to the chiefs and people in the region is the persisting communal conflict in Bawku and the land conflict between the Doba and Kandiga communities. These conflicts need a speedy resolution to enable the needed development to take place. We cannot continue to live with conflicts in our region. I would, therefore, appeal to all in the conflict zone to see the need to allow law and order to prevail,” he stated.



The festival is celebrated every year to thank the gods of the land for a successful farming season and to appease them for any wrongs committed against them during the year. Among the dignitaries present at the event was the Member of Parliament (MP) for Chiana-Paga, Thomas Adda Dalu.



Source: Daily Mail GH