Chief Biney holds crucial meeting with NDC regional organizers from northern sector

Chief Biney in a group photo with the organizers

Substantive and deputy regional organizers of the National Democratic Congress from the Northern Sector have held a fruitful meeting with the Deputy National Organizer of the party, Chief Nixon Biney.

The focus of the consultative meeting which was at the behest of Chief Biney was to discuss their four years in office and explore ways of rallying the party at the grassroots for the task ahead.



In his address to his fellow organizers, Chief Biney advocated for unity and selflessness in the conduct of party business.



He described the meeting as timely as it provided the right platform for them to plan on delivering a victory for the party in the 2024 elections.



"My end-of-term assessment with regional organizers took me to the Northern belt. Officers present were Upper East, Upper West, Savannah, Northern, and Northeast. Apart from the honest reviews from my colleagues, it was a good time to meet and interact as we forge ahead of the 2024 general elections," he posted on his Facebook page on Thursday.

The latest meeting is one of many ways Chief Biney is seeking feedback from party faithfuls who connect to Ghanaians across every nook and cranny of the country.



He recently held a similar meeting with organizers in the Southern sector during which he emphasized the need for honest feedback and assessment of his first four years as Deputy National Organizer.



Chief Biney holds the view that the party can only return to power if it effectively organizes members and Ghanaians at the regional, constituency, and branch levels.



Unconfirmed reports however indicate that Chief Biney could contest the substantive role following pressure from some NDC bigwigs.