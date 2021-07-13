Chief Biney named spokesperson for Ghana Auctioneers Association

Hamilton Biney Nixon known widely as Chief Biney

Source: Daniel Bampoe, Contributor

Ghana Auctioneers Association (GAA), has appointed Hamilton Biney Nixon known widely as Chief Biney as the new Public Relations Officer of the company.

The company in a letter jointly signed by Chairman and General Secretary, PMB Tagoe and Henry Maama Nelson, respectively confirmed Mr Biney’s new portfolio.



The letter dated 30th June, 2021 stated "We would want you to build and maintain a positive public image for the Association that will shape its public opinion” the letter tasked him.



Chief Biney is a politician and currently the Deputy National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress.

Attached Photo of Biney and the appointment letter



