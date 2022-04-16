Chief Biney shades Ayikoi Otoo as he backs Kan-Dapaah

Chief Biney

Deputy National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chief Nixon Biney has shaded former Attorney General, Ayikoi Otoo over comments he made against the National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah.

Ayikoi Otoo has disagreed with Kan-Dapaah's comment on the ruling of the judiciary.



Kan-Dapaah's appeal



The National Security Minister speaking at a sensitization workshop on the National Security strategy for judges of the superior courts said: “injustice occasioned as a result of the absence of an effective justice delivery system or delayed justice or biased justice is certainly a threat to national security.



“Indeed, when injustice abounds, particularly in situations where the bench, which is considered the final arbiter of disputes, is deemed biased, citizens tend to take the law into their own hands most times without recourse to the established systems of justice delivery. . . If the interpretation of the law is tilted in our favour all the time, people will start accusing the judiciary and will not have the confidence that they need,” he added.



Ayikoi Otoo's jab

The former Attorney General in reaction said even though the perception of bias exists, the judges have taken an oath to do justice to all manner of persons without fear or favour.



“I’m sorry to say that, I don’t think he sought legal advice, because the judges have taken an oath to do justice to all manner of persons without fear or favour, ill-will and affection. He was saying that if someone brings a bad case, the Supreme Court must give a decision to favour that person merely because every time ruling for you will make people feel there is something wrong?” he quizzed.



Chief Biney speaking to Ayikoi Otoo's comment on UTV's 'Adekye Nsroma' questioned: "What is legal advice . . . we shouldn’t behave as if we are glasses or stones. The judges themselves face challenges and they deal with them. Responses like this create the impression that there’s something fishy going on".



According to him, "instead of people with good hearts and minds to listen in good faith; in any case, he didn’t say the judges are being manipulated . . . Are you more NPP than Kan-Dapaah?"