Chief Imam at 103: Akufo-Addo sends well wishes to Muslim cleric

Chief Imam joins Vice President for Jubilee Iftar
Akufo-Addo prays for strength for Chief Imam
Chief Imam turns 103
The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has sent a message to the Chief Imam of Ghana, Shiekh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, as he marks his 103rd birthday.
The Chief Imam was born on April 23, 1919.
In a post shared via his social media accounts, the president prayed for good and strength for the celebrated cleric.
“Happy 103rd Birthday to the National Chief Imam, Shiekh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu. May the Almighty Allah continue to bless him with long life, strength, good health and wisdom,” he wrote.
Earlier in the week, the Chief Imam joined the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, at the Jubilee House for the annual Jubilee House Iftar.
The Iftar is a special meal to break the Ramadan fast for the day, and it was beautiful to have in our midst, leading members of the Christian faith.
