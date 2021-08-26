Chief Imam donates GH¢50,000 towards the construction of National Cathedral

Apostle Prof Onyinah, National Chief Imam, Sheikh Archbishop Sharibatu and Charles G. Palmer-Buckle

• The National Chief Imam has donated GH¢50,000 for the construction of the National Cathedral

• He donated on Thursday, August 26, 2021



• Ghanaians have been asked to willingly donate to fund the project



The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Nuhu Sharibatu, has supported the construction of Ghana’s National Cathedral with an amount of GH¢50,000.



Sheikh Sharibatu made the donation when the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Apostle Prof Opoku Onyinah and President of the Ghana Bishops Conference, Archbishop Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle paid a courtesy call on him at his Fadama residence on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

He believed that his contribution will go a long way in erecting the Cathedral which is being championed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government.



As part of efforts to finance the project, the general public has been asked to willingly donate an amount of GH¢100.00 towards the building of the National Cathedral which has received stiff opposition from a section of the public.



The Vice-President recently called on faith-based organizations to willingly donate funds to build the Cathedral.



Speaking at the Adabraka Official Town branch of the Presbyterian church on August 22, 2021, Dr Bawumia said: "As you all know there are efforts to build a national cathedral. It is very important that we build the cathedral, it is a voluntary exercise, anyone who wants to contribute can contribute. I have contributed and I will contribute more so I encourage everybody to think about it and let us build it. It is not for anybody, it is for Ghana and for the glory of God.”