Chief Imam tasks advisory board to track investigation into Kaaka’s death

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu has tasked his advisory board to track police investigation into the murder of social activist Ibrahim Mohammed alias Macho Kaaka in order to ensure justice is served.



In a meeting with Kaaka’s family on Tuesday, August 24, the National Chief Imam listened to the petition of the family on the pain the committee’s process has brought on them.



Kaaka’s family maintain that they are unhappy with governments delay in making public the findings of the Ejura Committee almost a month after it was submitted to the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery.



“Whatever appeal that has been brought to me, I am also concerned and affected that I have no heard anything from the investigations,” the spokesperson of the National Chief Imam Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu said.

He added, “I will make my advisory board to get involved and find out exactly where we are in respect to the investigations so that we find solution to the problem and also establish justice.”



According to the family, the three-member committee led by Justice Koomson got it all wrong when they decided to lay blame on the media instead of finding the culprits involved in Kaaka’s murder to bring them to justice “A committee that was supposed to be a mechanism for truth searching and for holding people to the account was instead used to shift the narrative and to make murderous perpetrators look like victims.



“While the true victims were portrayed as hooligans and riff-raffs with no place in our democracy; and were made to think they were insane for even expecting the protection of our laws,” the family stated as quoted by Joy News.



Kaaka a member of the #FixTheCountry Movement was alleged to have been killed by some unknown assailants who were believed to be unhappy about the way he constantly bashed the government.



