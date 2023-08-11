Chief Imam urged to influence urgent climate actions – Climate change ambassador

Cedric Dzelu greeting the Chief Imam

In a significant step toward mobilizing collective efforts in the fight against climate change, Cedric Dzelu, a renowned Climate Change Ambassador, today visited the National Chief Imam of Ghana Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu.

The purpose of the visit was to urge the revered religious leader to add his influential voice to the call for urgent climate action, leveraging the authority of religious leaders to catalyze transformative change.



This visit is part of a comprehensive high-level advocacy strategy led by Cedric Dzelu, aimed at engaging national and community leaders to recognize their shared responsibility in addressing the climate crisis.



Dzelu, a passionate advocate for climate justice, believes that by bringing together diverse stakeholders, including religious leaders, we can collectively address the pressing challenges posed by climate change.



In his conversation with the Grand Mufti of Ghana, Cedric Dzelu highlighted the critical role that religious leaders play in inspiring their communities and influencing public opinion.



Recognizing this unique position, he implored the National Chief Imam to use his platform to advocate for climate action, calling on all Ghanaians to embrace sustainable practices that protect the environment for current and future generations.

The National Chief Imam, known for his wisdom, compassion, and commitment to societal well-being, warmly welcomed the climate ambassador's call.



He expressed his deep concern for the environment and affirmed his support for initiatives that address the climate crisis. In a powerful gesture, the National Chief Imam extended his prayers for Cedric Dzelu's success in his climate advocacy endeavors, and for breakthroughs in the work of his team.



Cedric Dzelu's remarkable dedication to climate action has earned him several influential roles, including being the Youth Focal person for the African Climate Justice Project, the Global Climate Change Ambassador for the World YMCA, and the project lead for Attack the Flood, and groundbreaking initiatives empowering climate change action across the African continent.



As the National Chief Imam lends his voice to the call for climate action, the collective strength of all stakeholders, from religious leaders to community members, will be instrumental in tackling the climate crisis and ensuring a sustainable future for Ghana and the entire African continent.



Together, with visionary leaders like the National Chief Imam and passionate climate advocates like Cedric Dzelu, we can forge a path toward a more resilient and environmentally conscious future.

The time for urgent climate action is now, and Ghana stands poised to lead the charge toward a greener, more sustainable world.



