Chief Imam urges Muslims to partake in census

National Chief Imam, Dr Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu

Source: GNA

The National Chief Imam, Dr Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, has urged Ghanaians, especially Muslims to make themselves available to be counted in the 2021 National Population and Housing Census exercise.

He said the exercise was important as it would ensure growth, inform policy, planning and aid resource allocation in the country.



The Chief Imam said this when officials from the Ghana Statistical Service started a partial enumeration of his household at his residence in Accra.



He urged Muslims to properly identify themselves to enable the Statistical Service have data on the total number of Muslims in the country.



Omar Seidu, Head, Demographic Statistics and Coordinator of Data for Sustainable Development Goals, GSS, said the process was simple and assured citizens of strict confidentiality.

The enumeration exercise, which began with a Census Night on Sunday, June 27, 2021, would end on July 11, 2021.



The listing of structures to herald the main exercise began on Sunday, June 13, 2021.



The exercise has been categorised into three sections - floating population like homeless households, household population and institutional population -comprising of schools, prisons (stable population) and hotel and hospital population (unstable).