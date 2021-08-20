Chief Imam visits East Legon Police Commander

The Chief Imam with Chief Supt. Kwaku Bempah

Source: Muhammed Faisal Mustapha, Contributor

The National Chief Imam of Ghana, Sheikh Dr. Osuman Nuhu Sharubutu, has on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, paid a surprise visit to the East Legon District Police Commander, Chief Supt. Kwaku Bempah at his office in Accra.

The Chief Imam lauded Supt. Bempah for his efforts in ensuring peace and sanity during his time at Oyibi District and assured him of his prayers.



The Chief Imam advised Chief Supt. Bempah to do his best in protecting lives and property under his jurisdiction.



He urged Supt. Bempah to have a cordial relationship with his colleagues and the people of East Legon as it will ensure maximum protection for the people under his watch.



The Chief Imam prayed for Chief Supt. Kwaku Bempah and the Ghana Police Service.



He also prayed for the Acting Inspector- General of Police Akuffo Dampare to have the courage to fight crime in the country.



The Chief Imam met with the Airport Divisional Commander, Chief Supt. Bismark Agyapong, who oversees the East Legon District, and the Crime Officer of East Legon District, Ms. Abena Benewa Kwabena.

Chief Supt. Kwaku Bempah on his part expressed his profound appreciation to the National Chief Imam for the surprise visit to his office, adding that the National Chief Imam has shown that he is a great leader who thinks of his children and the ordinary people in society.



He said the Chief Imam whom he got to know through his other son has been his father for years.



According to him, he has been visiting the Chief Imam at his residence, and that he noted, has strengthened their relationship.



Chief Supt. Bempah requested the Chief Imam to continue praying for him, the Police Service, and the Acting IGP as they would need it more as far as fighting crime is concerned.



Chief Supt. Bismark Agyapong, the Airport Divisional Commander also thanked the Chief Imam and entreated him to continue praying for the entire Ghana Police Service as it will ensure order in the country.