Chief Justice, Judicial Service mark 65th Legal Year

A special service was held for the Judicial service to herald the 65th Legal Year.

The service which came off on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the Cathedral Church of the Most Holy Trinity Cathedral in Accra saw in attendance many of Ghana’s justices and judges.



Among persons in attendance were the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah and Attorney General, Godfred Dame as well as several justices of the Supreme Court of Ghana.



In his message on the day, Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin Yeboah expressed joy about the celebration of the event after its halt following the COVID-19 pandemic. According to him, the judicial service exhibited assertiveness and innovation by making use of technology and digital tools to expand access to justice.



“Owing to the exigencies of the last two years, this is the first time we have had the opportunity to hold our annual Legal Year Church Service,” he said.



Adding, “We were fortunate to have begun the computerization and automation of courts agenda as well as the e-justice project in Accra, covering all the High Courts even before the pandemic broke. With the Ghana Legal Web Library and the e-judgment system, we opened up access to case law, judgements, and relevant materials to all relevant stakeholders.





Guest Preacher for the occasion, Retired Bishop of the Koforidua Diocese of Anglican Church, The Most. Rev. Dr. Robert Garshong Allotey Okine, on his part, admonished members of the service to apply professionalism, fairness, and justice in all their dealings so as to uphold the prestige and honour of the profession.



“Be careful about people you associate with, whether they are your learned brothers or learned cousins surrounded by so many negative activities and the dangers of implicating innocent people and oblivious to the possession of hidden gadgets, is it asking too much to ask that we be careful about people we associate with?



“Be consistent in all your utterances and actions,” he continued, adding, “The expression of displeasure at the spate of indiscipline and unprofessional acts among some of your colleagues calls for proper comportment at all times.





“One wonders sometimes however about the type of education and professional training those in question received since comportment is not part of the access they acquired are best described as uneducated literates or uneducated professionals. They have degrees, professional qualifications alright but they are not truly educated. Let it not be said of any of you my friends”.



He however commended members of the Judicial Service and the Chief Justice for the work they do.



“We appreciate your work and the pressure you have to contend with,” Most. Rev. Dr. Robert Garshong Allotey Okine added.







