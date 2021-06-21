Chief Justice has an agenda to intimidate NDC lawyers – Asiedu Nketia on Ayine’s haul to GLC

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Asiedu Nketia

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has declared that it is behind its Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga East Constituency, Dr Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, who is being hauled to the General Legal Council (GLC).

Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah wants the GLC to investigate Mr Ayine and, possibly, mete out sanctions at him following a comment he made during a panel discussion on the Presidential Election Petitions and their impact on Africa’s Democracy, organized by the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD).



But speaking at a press conference in Accra Monday, June 21, the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, stated that the party is behind Ayine.



“Let me state here and now that the National Democratic Congress stands with Dr. Ayine against what is increasingly becoming a campaign of judicial tyranny being waged by the Chief Justice of the Republic against lawyers who identify with the NDC,” he said.

He went on to criticise the Chief Justice for what he described as persecution against lawyers identified with the NDC.



“Indeed, the latest persecution of Dr. Ayine is part of a grand agenda by the current Chief Justice to intimidate, cower and muzzle all dissenting voices particularly those in NDC who dare to speak against some of the strange decisions that characterised the 2020 presidential election petition.”