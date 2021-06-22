Chief Justices won't be appointed by the president under a CPP gov't - Lawyer

The CPP says power given to the pres. to appoint C.J will be a thing of the past in their regime

Lawyer Ghanaman Nti has said that the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), will soon bring huge constitutional reforms in the judicial system when voted into power in 2024.

According to him, the power given to the President to appoint the Chief Justice will be a thing of the past if the CPP takes over government machinery.



The lawyer, who recently switched camps to the CPP from the main opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, said: “As part of the constitutional amendments that will be introduced by the CPP, we don’t foresee a Chief Justice being appointed by the President.



"We will find another modus operandi. Either the judiciary appoints their own Chief Justice or the citizens will go to the polls to appoint their Chief Justice. So, the reforms we are bringing are very huge.”



Relating the proposed reform by the party to current happenings, he added that this reform will strengthen the judicial system such that in the regime of the CPP, the Chief Justice will focus on “serious matters of legal advancements” rather than issues that involve lodging complaints against lawyers for criticizing the ruling of courts.

CJ Anin-Yeboah vs Dominic Ayine



The Chief Justice, His Lordship Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah reported lawyer Dr. Dominic Ayine to the Disciplinary Committee of the General Legal Council (GLC) for statements he allegedly made during a panel discussion on Presidential Election Petitions and their impact on Africa’s Democracy.



A copy of the petition, signed by the Judicial Secretary Justice Cynthia Pamela Addo accuses Dr. Ayine of questioning the independence of the judiciary due to the manner the Supreme Court adjudicated the 2020 election petition.



Meanwhile, the main opposition political party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has asked the Chief Justice to withdraw his disciplinary complaint against Dr Dominic Ayine.