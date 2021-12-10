Chief Servant of Mesukkah Organizations Ministries International honoured

Prophetess Mercy Coffie Kakpo

Source: GNA

The Leader and Founder of Mesukkah Organizations Ministries International, Prophetess Mercy Coffie Kakpo, has been honoured with a Doctorate Degree by the American Bible University, based in Houston, United States of America, with its affiliates in Accra.

Prophetess Kakpo, who is also a Pan Africanist, was honoured with others for her impactful humanitarian and divine activities.



In a release issued to the Ghana News Agency, it said the award was a manifestation of Prophetess Kakpo's hard work for the Ministry over the years.



She had adopted a few orphanages and impacted greatly the lives of many people both old and young, it said.



“As her quota in contributing to reducing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic she has invented the handwashing machine called the Aunty Aku System.”

Prophetess Kakpo expressed appreciation to God for the honour done her, thanked the members of her Ministry and her family for the love and support showed her and advised them to remain steadfast in the Lord.



A retired Army Captain, Dr Olayinka Olubunmi-Williams, President of the American Bible University, encouraged members to uphold integrity in all aspects of their lives, saying integrity as a value and virtue bred favour and trust.



The American Bible University with its affiliates in Ghana yearly awards students, who have completed and excelled in their respective religious educational disciplines with the associated certificates.