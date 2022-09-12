Chief bans school dropouts from playing on community’s astro turf

Osagyefo Kwamena Akonu X

The Paramount Chief of Enyan Abaasa Traditional Council, in the Central Region, Osagyefo Kwamena Akonu X has banned children in the area who have dropped out of school from playing in the community’s astroturf park.

Speaking at the commission of Enyan Abaasa Astroturf, the Chief who doubles as the Vice President for the Central Regional House of Chiefs said no child who’s 12 years and not schooling will be allowed to play on Astroturf as part of their punishment.



He said the Enyan Abaasa Community is happy to get an Astroturf park because it is the first Community to get an Astroturf park in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District.



Osagyefo Kwamena Akonu X commended the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation foundation for constructing the modern Astroturf for the community.



He advised Children in the Enyan Abaasa community to make good of the astroturf on which their talent will be unearthed and developed.



“This astroturf will help the School Children to use their talents well instead of wasting their time on useless things such as smoking weed, drinking alcohol, and unscrupulous things that won’t benefit them,” he added.



The Chief also said the Enyan Abaasa Community is having vast land for the Community to get Durbar grounds.

He appealed then appealed to the GNPC foundation, Non-Governmental Organizations, Private Individuals, Philanthropists, and private individuals to support the Enyan Abaasa Community to get durbar grounds.



The District Chief Executive for Ajumako Enyan Essiam District Hon. Emmanuel Ransford Kwesi Nyarko on his part assured the good people of Enyan Abaasa and the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District that he will do his best to develop the Communities in the district to an appreciable level before his time he leaves office.



According to him, communities in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam district also deserve an astroturf.



The Chief Executive Officer for the GNPC foundation Mr. Dominic Eduah on his part advised the people of Enyan Abaasa to make good use of the Astroturf. and also adopt a good culture of maintenance for the project to last long.



He said, over 3.5 million Ghana Cedis is required to construct the astroturf which is expected to last over twenty years.