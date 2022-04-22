Chief calls for development for Abura Dunkwa

Nana Asokwa Kwegyir II, the Odikro of Abura Dunkwa

The Nananom of the Abura Dunkwa in the of Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District of the Central Region is complaining about the lack of basic infrastructure as well as other social amenities that befits the status of a district capital.

According to the chiefs, the town is deprived of job opportunities to meet the growing levels of unemployment among the youth.



In addition to this, he said there is no standard market center for farmers to trade their produce, and this turn affects production as farmers are discouraged from producing more to fend for themselves.



Nana Asokwa Kwegyir II, the Odikro of Abura Dunkwa said these at the celebration of their annual Odumkwa festival.



In his address at a durbar of chiefs, he said "apart from this old market which was built in the 60s, it’s sad to say that there hasn't been any other modern marketplace to boost economic activities of the people in the area".



Nana Asokwa Kwegyir II, urged the government to expedite action on the one-district-one-factory project currently ongoing in the district and furnish the facility with the requisite machinery to become useful and serve the intended purpose of securing jobs for the youth.

He further commended the Assembly for having commenced work in earnest for the reshaping of untarred roads in the town and appealed to the contractor to include gutters on the shoulders to make the easy flow of water when it rains.



Nana Asokwa Kwegyir II used the opportunity to implore the government to consider Abura Dunkwa Government Hospital in its Agenda 111 and equip it with state-of-the-art equipment to ensure an efficient healthcare delivery for the people.



He thanked the MP for his numerous contributions to the hospital and like “Oliver Twist” he also asked for more of such gestures from other public-spirited individuals to augment the government’s efforts.



The festival brought together people from all walks of life including Nananom, politicians, and clergy among others.