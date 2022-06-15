Chief cautions public against illegal connection

File photo/ ECG prepaid metre

Source: GNA

Sagnar-Naa Yakubu Abdulai, Paramount Chief of Sagnarigu Traditional Area in the Northern Region, has cautioned members of the public to desist from illegal utility connections.

He said illegal utility connection was one of the reasons utility service providers were not able to deliver good service to customers.



He was speaking during the Northern Regional stakeholders' consultation session on the proposed multi-year tariff review organised by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission in Tamale.

Naa Abdulai expressed support for utility service providers to deal with people, who engaged in illegal connections.



He further called on the utility companies to improve service delivery to clients.