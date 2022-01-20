Chief charges to telcos, agents to embark on house to house SIM registration

Chief of Oblieman in the Ga West Municipality Nii Ayitey Anumle Oyanka

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

The Chief of Oblieman in the Ga West Municipality Nii Ayitey Anumle Oyanka I has charged the Telcos and their agents to consider the house to house registration of SIM cards to avoid the long disturbing queues else their masts on his lands will be pulled down.

Nii Oyanka I who also serves as the World Human Rights Council noted that it is time the Telcos show respect to Ghanaians.



"Telcos should adapt the house-to-house SIM enrollment to show respect to Ghanaians. It doesn't make sense if we can't sit in our comfort zones to register our SIM cards when we keep on preaching about digitization. This is a clear disgrace to our Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia".



He noted that the SIM registration exercise will benefit and help reduce the SCAM and also charged those speaking against the exercise to sit down and analyze the crisis.



"Let me charge those concerning the exercise to sit down and analyze the problems. There is a saying that education is different from wisdom.



We cannot leave our homes and offices to join a long queue for sim card Registration when these Telcos Companies can easily build up applications to help Ghanaians register at the comfort of their homes.

Telcos are making a lot of money from Ghanaians and they have all to lose if Ghanaians refuse to register and have their sim cards blocked".



The Telcos together with their agents can go house to house to sell sim cards and do marketing but can't do House to House, office to office Registration", King Oyanka added.



Even though the Registration is an enormous exercise and those condemning the exercise have not sat down to know what the real problem.



"Is it news to you that sometimes, people go to purchase new SIM cards and they are told the SIM is already registered. The question you have asked is whose name was used to register. So people buy such SIM cards and can do all dubious acts with them so we need to get a proper registration of cards to avoid those problems".



"This long queue registration is all nonsense, senseless and useless. I have Telco Companies and their network masts on my lands and they pay royalties to me and the government also deducts in taxes from my royalties. Someone may him or herself that is the King also going to join the senseless queue to have his SIM card re-registered", King Oyanka concluded.