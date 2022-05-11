Chief commends government for E-levy passage

Kuoro Kuri-Buktie Limann Ⅳ, the paramount chief of the Gwollu traditional area

Source: GNA

Kuoro Kuri-Buktie Limann Ⅳ, the paramount chief of the Gwollu traditional area has commended the government for the passage of the E-levy towards generating more revenue to build the country.

“We the Chiefs and people of the Sissala West salute this government for passing the E-levy law to generate enough revenue to build our dear country for all of us.”



The Paramount Chief made the statement during the celebration of the ‘Kara’ festival of the people of Gwollu.



Gwollu Kuoro was thankful to the government for the numerous projects being undertaken for the people especially the construction of the district hospital under the agenda 111, the new market at Gwollu, and the tarring of the Gwollu town roads among others.



He therefore appealed to the government to ensure that all the stalled projects are given the needed funding to complete as the lead contractor for the district hospital was yet to report to the site.



"We, therefore, call on the President to expedite work to complete all the projects,” he said.

He advised political parties to put away inter and intra-party differences that have put the district in a bad light in the recent past and must unite to propel development in the area.



Touching on the theme: “Environmental care and sustainability, the role of traditional authorities” Kuoro Limann, stated that the fast and the continuous climatic changes were a source of worry and called on everyone to play a role to ensure the preservation and conservation of the natural vegetation.



Madam Ayisha Batong Hor, the District Chief Executive appealed all traditional authorities and the public to help fight maize smuggling to Burkina Faso to avoid food shortage.



She warned commercial charcoal producers to stop cutting down Shea trees for charcoal.