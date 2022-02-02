Chief laments over water challenges in Krobo communities despite hosting Kpong plant

The mechanised borehole presented to the people of Ogome by the traditional leader

Correspondence from Eastern Region

Most communities in the Yilo and Manya Krobo Municipalities in the Eastern Region continue to grapple with difficulties in accessing potable water despite the location of the Kpong water treatment plant in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality.



Bemoaning the situation, the Divisional Chief of Okper in the Yilo Krobo Traditional Area has questioned the basis for the perennial acute water challenges experienced by the people of Krobo communities including Okper, despite the presence of the plant on Krobo soil.



“Kpong is a major water supply point which is very close to us (Somanya) which means Yilo Krobo should have easy access to water but Koforidua, Ashaiman, Tema all have access to water [supplied from Kpong] but we don’t get it…so water is a major problem here,” he complained.



According to the chief, however, the perennial water challenges confronting the people of Okper will soon be a thing of the past as he initiates personal steps to address the problem.



Very little has been done to address the cries of the people for potable water over the years as residents continue to resort to alternative sources of accessing water.

Nene Teye Agor IX since his installment as divisional chief of okper about a year ago has consistently expressed worry about the lack of regular water supply in the seven clans of Okper and vowed to prioritise addressing this need of the people.



To underscore this resolve, the traditional leader as part of his first anniversary on the stool presented a mechanised borehole to the people of Ogome.



“It’s been a year since I assumed the position of divisional chief and we the divisional chiefs have followed up on the water challenges confronting us on the instructions of the Konor but after a year we realized there was no help forthcoming so as a chief bent on serving my people, the development of the community is on my heart,” he said in an interview.



Nene Agor said he has taken it upon himself to ensure that he takes personal initiatives to address the problem within the seven Okper clans.



“As a divisional chief determined to serve the community, the development of the community is my utmost priority. The comfort of the people is my priority and I realized that the lack of water is of major concern to us and so I have taken it upon myself to provide water for the people of Okper,” said the chief.

The provision of the facility with full costs borne by the chief has brought relief to the people who can now easily draw water from the facility for their day-to-day use.



They however appealed to authorities to emulate the laudable efforts of the chief and heed the cries of the people to provide more sources of water for them.



The chief reiterated his commitment to continue to support the people of the Okper community and urged the people to continue to assist him to serve the community.