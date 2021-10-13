Chief of Air Staff faces High Court today over contempt charges

Air Vice Marshall Frank Hanson, the Chief of Air Staff

Air Vice Marshall Frank Hanson, the Chief of Air Staff is due to appear in court later today to answer contempt charges levelled against him by one Adolf Tetteh.

Air Vice Marshall Hanson was dragged to the Accra High Court on charges of contempt, for allegedly disobeying an earlier ruling of the court.



The High Court was forced to adjourn the hearing of the case to today, October 13, 2021, after the counsel for Air Vice Marshall Hanson requested time to study the case.



Adolf Tetteh who is in a land litigation battle with the military chief accused of him of sidestepping an order that barred him from stepping foot on the said land.



Addressing pressmen at the end of the court’s first sitting on September 24, 2021, Emmanuel Bright Atokoh, who is the lawyer for the applicant said that the military chief had misconducted himself despite the order.

He further alleged that Air Vice Marshall had engaged the service of army officers and landguards to intimidate his client.



“Basically, we are in court on a motion for committal for contempt to commit the Chief of Air Staff to prison for flouting court orders. Unfortunately, the case has been adjourned because the lawyer for the contemnor, thus, Air Vice Marshal Hanson has written a letter to the court asking for an adjournment,” the lawyer said as quoted by Citi News. “An injunction was placed on a parcel of land at Tseado against Air Vice Marshall Frank Hanson. Contrary to orders of the court, he entered the land with soldiers to brutalise and shoot residents. That’s why we are in court.”



The purported owner of the land, Adolf Tetteh has also accused the senior military officer of using soldiers to destroy his property and threaten his workers.



Air Vice Marshal Frank Hanson refused to comment on the issue.