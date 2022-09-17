Chief of Army Staff commends graduates of maiden Ghana Navy Special Boat Squadron course

Maj Gen Thomas Oppong-Peprah

Source: Gideon Ambaba

The Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), Maj Gen Thomas Oppong-Peprah, on behalf of the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), Vice Admiral S Amoama, superintended over the graduation of 8 Special Boat Squadron Operatives at the Ghana Navy Training Command, Nutekpor on Thursday, 15 September 2022.

The graduation was the maiden indigenous Basic Operative Capability Course for the Ghana Navy Special Boat Squadron with the COAS as the first Guest of Honour.



The COAS commended the current and past leadership of the Ghana Navy and the government of Ghana for the establishment of the Special Boat Squadron, which he indicated aligns with the needs of contemporary militaries.



The Guest of Honour stated that Special Forces constitute a critical part of the military instrument for the conduct of high precision operations in the defence of vital national interests.



He emphasised that this capacity would further the ability of the Ghana Navy to combat the complex maritime threats and crimes in the defence of Ghana.



Maj Gen Thomas Oppong-Peprah praised the resilience and fortitude of the eight successful candidates.

The COAS, who cherishes hard training, made a personal donation to the eight graduates and urged them to always uphold the highest standard of professionalism in their craft.



He thanked the Danish and American governments for their invaluable partnership and support that made the conduct of the training successful.



The Chief of the Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Issah Yakubu lauded the support of the other Services especially the Army Special Operations Brigade and its former Commander, Brig Gen M Essien.



The dignitaries who graced the occasion included the Danish Ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency Tom Norring, the Acting Chief of the Air Staff, Air Cdre J Mensah-Larkai and the Member of Parliament for South Tongu, Hon WK Wayome. Others included the United States Defence (Navy) Attaché, Cdr Calton Maclian, Directors-General and senior officers of the Ghana Armed Forces and families of the graduands.



The Chief G7 (Training) at the Army Headquarters, Col NCD Alorse and the Sergeant Major of the Army, MWO Ansah Yeboah Isaac were seen keenly observing the exercises at the event.