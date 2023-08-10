Chief of Army Staff narrates how peacekeeping troops used to sleep on the floor before leaving for missions

The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, has expressed his gratitude to a philanthropist, Mr Siribour, who helped construct an accommodation facility for personnel of Ghana Armed Forces being deployed for peacekeeping missions.

Speaking at the commissioning of the transit accommodation facility at Burma Camp, the Chief of Army Staff narrated the ordeal soldiers deployed on peacekeeping missions had to go through in the past.



He said that the soldiers had no choice but to sleep in the open before leaving for their missions.



He narrated how he once chanced on soldiers laying their blankets after they slept in the rain before they could leave for their mission.



He added that from that moment on, he made it his mission to get an accommodation facility for soldiers transiting and Mr Siribour has helped make this dream, a reality.



“I'm very, very grateful to Mr. Siribour for putting up this edifice for our officers. I remember and as was said, if you go memory lane on the 1st of July 2021, this building was commissioned and at that time I made a comment that when I was the director of the army's peacekeeping operations, and I was checking troops out for operations. At the end of the day, I saw some of them laying their blankets under the drain shed at 5 am and it was a rainy day.

“When I asked them, they had no place to go. And having been in peacekeeping from 1963 and we didn't have anything anywhere for officers and soldiers, lay their heads.



“I made it priority number one. And so, when I became chief of the army staff, that was the first project that I launched,” he said.



The transit accommodation facility was named BK Akafia Transit Lodge and one of the blocks, the Oppong-Pepreh Block, after the Chief of Staff.



It is a 20 Unit, 40-bed accommodation story building with various facilities including washrooms.



Watch videos from the commissioning below:









BAI/OGB







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







