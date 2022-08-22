Chief of Okper bemoans infrastructural deficit in schools in Yilo Krobo

According to the chief, the situation has affected teaching and learning

Correspondence from Eastern Region

Divisional Chief of Okper in the Yilo Krobo Traditional Area of the Eastern Region has bemoaned the challenge of the high deficit of infrastructure and teaching and learning materials in most schools in the Yilo Krobo area.



Nene Anyeenorgu Teye Agor IX indicated that the phenomenon has hampered the effective teaching of students in the affected schools.



According to Nene Agor, the situation was so disturbing because the lives of teachers and students who studied under these structures were under threat. "What I have seen about these school structures so far is not good, these students are our future leaders, when you go to the capital cities you will notice that at least their structures are better than what is in the rural areas,” he observed.



Describing most of the school buildings as death traps due to their deplorable state, the chief expressed worry about the situation as students who study under these unconducive structures compete with their peers in the urban areas who are privileged to have access to good infrastructure.



The chief lamented: "Meanwhile they are all examined at the same time and hope they become future leaders but the structures in which they find themselves are in a deplorable state which is affecting their academic performance and therefore it is so discouraging.”

The situation was particularly dire at the Klo Akwapem R/C basic school where an abandoned 6-unit classroom block is forcing pupils of the chief’s alma mater to study under an uncompleted shed.



School management committee (SMC) chairman of the Klo Agogo Akwapem R/C Basic school, Philip Tettey Kwesi also bemoaned the poor state of infrastructure in the school which he noted had become a major challenge facing the Yilo Krobo Municipality as a whole and cited theirs as an example.



According to him, the situation remained dire as reptiles easily found their way into the classrooms.



"We have a lot of problems in our school, in fact, some of our buildings if you could look round, in fact, it is very horrible to the extent that snakes are killed there every week. Meanwhile, some of these teachers and students have not seen snakes before and this causes fear and panic among them, a situation which most teachers resist postings to the school," said Mr. Tetteh.



Commenting on the abandoned six-unit classroom project which started in 2012, the SMC chairman explained that the situation forces students to study under deplorable buildings.

The situation, he noted has affected teaching and learning as students felt discouraged in their studies.







He furthered that several appeals to authorities at the Yilo Krobo Municipal Assembly for assistance to address the problem had proven futile.



Mr. Tetteh took the opportunity to renew his appeal to authorities and various stakeholders to come to the aid of the school to complete the abandoned school project and build a teachers’ bungalow to enhance their stay when posted to the facility.



Nene Agor also presented some bags of cement to the St. Peter’s R/C Basic school at Somanya to address some infrastructural projects.

Chief rewards best-performing students



Nene Anyeenorgu Teye Agor IX as part of efforts to encourage and enhance competition among students in the Okper area rewarded the three top best-performing students from basic one to six in various schools.



He visited, interacted with, and rewarded the deserving students of the Ogome Presbyterian Basic School, St. Peter’s R/C School, Pleyo M/A School, Apostolic M/A primary School, Klo Agogo M/A, Klo Akwapem R/C, and Obawale Presby Basic among others.







He rewarded each of the students with five exercise books, mathematical sets, pens, and pencils.

Citing his own experiences to encourage the students, the chief recounted to them how despite entering the senior high school with an aggregate of 23 due to his lackadaisical approach to his education, turned things around when he took his studies seriously and topped his class throughout his SHS days which eventually won him a scholarship in the university.



Headteacher of the Ogome Anglican JHS, Mr. Sylvanus Nutsugah described the chief’s intervention as timely and motivating, adding that the school appreciated his gesture where the former serves as chairman of the school’s SMC.



He was optimistic that the materials presented to the students would support their efforts in their studies.



The school had encouraged the other students to also study well to ensure that they equally benefit from the Nene Agor’s support.