Chief of Pungu celebrates 10th anniversary of enskinment

Divisional Chief of Pungu, Adatuga Parebajia Pe Abayage Anankwa

Source: Senyalah Castro, Contributor

The Divisional Chief of Pungu in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality, Adatuga Parebajia Pe Abayage Anankware III and his people have celebrated 10 years of his enskinment amidst a rich display of culture.

The week-long celebration which was climaxed at the Pungu central park on Saturday, May 28 was on the theme, "10 years of peace and development".



Pe Anankware was stalled in 2012, by the then regent of the Navrongo Traditional Council, late Arthur Balinia Adda, in accordance with tradition.



The climax, which began with drumming and dancing to traditional songs by the women and men folk, had in attendance great Chiefs including the Paramount Chief of Navrongo; Pe Asagpaare Aneakwoa Balinia Adda II, the Paramount Chief of Kayoro; Pe Oscar B. Tiyiamo II and Chiefs from Manga in neighbouring Burkina Faso.



Other dignitaries such as the Member of Parliament for Navrongo central, Sampson Tangombu Chiragia, Clement Bugase; a former MP for the area, Agnes Chigabatia; a former MP for Builsa North, Joseph Adongo; MCE for the Kassena-Nankana Municipal Assembly, among others were also in attendance.



The Navro-Pio who chaired the event gave a simple message on peace and unity as a common people. He preached tolerance and stressed the need to live in harmony with people of diverse backgrounds and cultural differences.

He urged the people to team up with their Chief to develop the community to better their lives.



The Municipal Chief Executive for the area, Joseph Adongo in his speech, commended the chief for his commitment to the improvement of education in Pungu.



He noted that the traditional authority was an integral part of the system which could not be overlooked in terms of efforts towards development.



Adongo said the municipality was blessed that its Chiefs were wise and committed to improving the lives of their people. He urged the traditional rulers to continue in that spirit of unity and peace and to keep championing the municipality's development agenda.



Transforming Pungu

In his speech, Pe Anankware said it was his dream to see Pungu develop into a modern day community with robust economic activities as is the case of Tema in the Greater Accra Region.



He said it was the desire of his people to see great improvement in the health, education and roads infrastructure in the area.



Pe Anankware, therefore, appealed to the government through the Municipal Assembly, to provide good education and health care to his people.



While he called on the government, he said he will also lead his people in the coming years to complement government's effort.



"Distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen, it is an accepted fact that no community can develop without quality education and good health for the citizens. In this direction, I shall lead my people in the coming years to complement government effort to provide education and good health [care delivery] to our people."

Furniture Donation



Pe Anankware demonstrated his commitment to improve education with a donation of 180 desks and chairs to schools in Pungu.



The donation, which is meant to help address the deficit in classroom furniture in schools, was presented to the Municipal Education Directorate for later distribution to the schools in the Pungu enclave.



Pe Anankware also revealed that land has been allocated for the construction of a senior high school for the Pungu community. He, therefore, pleaded with the Ghana Education Service to expedite efforts in that regard.



Maxwell Adapesah, who represented the education directorate, said the desks will be put to use for the benefit of the schools.

He noted that the donation would hugely help to partly address the dearth of furniture in the classrooms. He was grateful to the chief and his people of the kind gesture.



Failing health system



On health, Pe Anankware said although the Pungu community had six CHPS compounds spread across its length and breadth, the majority of them were not in good shape to serve their purpose.



He said the lack of equipment, potable water, adequate staff and staff accommodation, wards for holding patients especially pregnant women among others, are some of the challenges the health facilities in the area were faced with.



He, therefore, appealed to the Ghana Health Service and the government to come to the aid of Pungu and its people, adding, "a healthy people is a sign of development."