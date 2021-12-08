Chief of Staff can convince Goil to reduce fuel price – Derek Oduro

Akosua Frema Osei Opare, Chief of Staff to the President

A former Deputy Defence Minister, Major Derek Oduro RTD says the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare could possibly convince Goil to reduce fuel price in response to the demands of the driver unions.

The Coalition of Commercial Transport Operators in Ghana including the Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU) embarked on a sit down Strike on Monday, December 6, 2021.



This was to get the government to scrap all the taxes on the pump price of petroleum products to ease the burden on Ghanaians.



It was observed that while many drivers parked their vehicles, few ones did not adhere to the instruction of the striking unions, and were seen picking passengers to and fro.



This got some of the drivers who went on strike to confront those who did otherwise.

While embarking on the strike, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare appealed to drivers to suspend their strike.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning Show, Ghana Nie, with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Major Derek Oduro RTD said if government has to do something about the issue, it has to go through Parliament, but before that process is done, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare can speak to Goil to reduce its price for the other companies to follow suit.



Although he could not tell whether the subsidy may affect Goil’s profit or not, he said after the consultation with the drivers unions and government, the fuel price may be reduced.



However, he was of the view that the strike could have been prevented by the leadership of the driver unions, saying government was not happy about the strike.