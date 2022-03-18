Chief of Staff did not give Afia Schwarzenegger GH¢50k - Reports

Chief of Staff , Akosua Frema Osei-Opare

The Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, has allegedly dismissed reports that she gave popular entertainer, Afia Schwarzenegger, GH¢50,000 for her father’s funeral.



Afia Schwarzenegger had earlier stated in an Instagram post that the Chief of Staff gave her family GH¢50,000 not only for the funeral but also catered for transportation of her late father’s coffin to Ghana.



This gesture by Madam Osei-Opare has sparked conversations on whether or not the money was from state coffers.



In a Daily Guide reportage on Thursday, March 17, 2022, the Office of the Chief of Staff denied Afia Schwarzenegger's narrative.

“According to sources the comedian [Afia Schwarzenegger] might have staged the social media show to taunt her critics, indicating the Chief of Staff never dished out such an amount.



“The Office of the Chief of Staff said she never gave out money to Afia Schwarzenegger for her dad’s burial.



“They believe she said that for cloud chasing which turns out have caused bad image for the Chief of Staff,” the pro-NPP newspaper reported.



Meanwhile, Executive Director of the Alliance of Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), Mensah Thompson, has called on the Auditor–General and Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to initiate a probe into the expenditures of the office of the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.



In a post on his social media handle, he indicated that the probe should span the five years in which Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been in office.



“One of the places which require urgent auditing in the midst of this economic crisis is the office of the Chief of Staff.

“For what I know, there’s no hen laying golden eggs in that foya but the level of opulence, indiscretion and extravagance that we keep hearing from that office leaves so much be desired.



“The renting of jets, the doling out of cash to truant MPs, doling out cash to celebrities, journalists and influencers etc are all attributed to this office who do not account for the pennies of the poor taxpayer.



“For what its worth, we call on the Auditor General to commission a special enquiry into the activities of the office of the Chief of Staff for the last five years.



“Afterwards we would expect that the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament would also proceed to invite Auntie Frema to tell us the source of the reckless benevolence we keep hearing from her office and how those monies are properly accounted for in the budgetary allocations to the office of the President,” Mensah Thompson posted on his Facebook wall.