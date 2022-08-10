1
Chief of Staff gives newspaper 24-hour ultimatum to render an apology

Frema Osei Opare Chief Of Staff Ghana20212121 Chief of Staff, Frema Akosua Opare

Wed, 10 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lawyers for Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Ghana’s Chief of Staff at the Office of the President have written to publishers of the Herald newspaper demanding a retraction and apology.

According to a letter signed by lawyer Gary Nimako of Marfo and Associates, the newspaper in a publication dated Wednesday, August 3, 2022, under the headline “More Rot Emerge from BOST With Chief of Staff Named Again’’ had criminal connotations which sought to defame their client.

While pointing out what it said was a desperate attempt to malign and tarnish the hard-won reputation of their client, the lawyers said publishers of the Herald have up to 24 hours to retract and apologise for the publication or risk legal action.

Read the full letter by the lawyers of the chief of staff below:



