Chief of Staff speaks on how stressful but interesting her role is

Akosua Frema Osei-Opare

Akosua Frema Osei-Opare is Ghana's first Chief of Staff

Akosua Frema Osei-Opare was a former MP



She talks about her role as Chief of Staff in an interview



Ghana's first Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, has been speaking about how exhausting her job is.



According to her, due to the how challenging and interesting the position she occupies is, she barely leaves the office - which is at the presidency - before 9:00pm.



The 73-year-old former MP said, work actually starts for her at 9.00pm.

Akosua Frema Osei-Opare explained to the host of Joy FM’s 'Personality Profile', Thursday, May 12, “It’s very interesting but very stressful. Nine o’clock is only the beginning of the evening. The President leaves here past midnight, so when I am leaving here at 10:30pm and 11:00pm, then it’s okay.



“It is a very diverse role. Basically, you are coordinating government business. This office is open till quite late and the point is that getting the administrative work done, you also need to listen to people. You have to listen to MPs, you have to listen to party people, you have to listen to Ministers and CEOs and what not."



"So, you stretch your day in a way that creates opportunities for them to come and see you,” she added.



She noted that she prefers her current work to the job of a Member of Parliament.



“I like the seat [than being an MP]. It gives you an overview of everything. It’s both administrative, the politics is there. It’s very interesting but very stressful,” Akosua Frema Osei-Opare stressed.